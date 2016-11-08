I fought for and delivered on increased train service on the Waterbury Rail Line, which started on July 10th, 2022 after years of advocacy. This is one step to increasing public transit in the region. I also supported legislation to not only eliminate the gas tax but to provide free bus service for the public until December. This includes free ride service through Valley Transit, which services our region. I support extending this free ride service beyond December, and examining if we can extend it permanently, or extend free rides permanently for seniors. During Covid, I also coordinated with LYFT and a local nonprofit, Team Inc., to secure free ride codes from LYFT that Team could provide to seniors and other economically distressed residents to help them get to and from appointments, work, and other needed errands.